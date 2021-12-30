



Ice Cube on Wednesday revealed that Friday co-star Chris Tucker turned down $12million to reprise his role in the film’s sequel. Responding to a tweet asking whether Tucjer “quit over money” reasons, Ice Cube tweeted, “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday, but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want […]

The post Ice Cube Reveals Why Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M Role In 'Friday' Sequel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper