Life coach alleges kidnap, extortion by Abuja police | The Guardian Nigeria News

• We are investigating, says PPRO

A Life coach, Solomon Buchi has narrated how five policemen kidnapped him and his brother and extorted N500, 000 from them before they were released in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Buchi, who narrated the incident in his twitter account, claimed he and his kid brother were kidnapped by Police in Abuja around Wuse 2, after eating at Kilimanjaro at Ruby Centre.

The incident came less than a week after a video of four policemen caught extorting a young man went viral. He said the policemen doubled-crossed his bolt ride, brought out guns and asked them to follow them into a private car.

He said: “ On getting in, they asked us where we’re from. I stated that we were Igbos from Imo State, and they said we were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). They squeezed us into their car and started harassing us, at this point, I had a severe panic attack.

“I begged them to give me water to take my medicines. They asked me…