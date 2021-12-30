Sudan security forces kill four protesters as thousands rally | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters Thursday as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said.

Pro-democracy activists have kept up a more than two-month-long campaign of street demonstrations against a military takeover in October.

The crackdown has now seen at least 52 people killed in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

On Thursday, security forces killed with live rounds four protesters in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, and wounded dozens, they said.

“We call on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman because the putschists are using live rounds against protesters and preventing ambulances from reaching them,” they added.

Their plea was posted on social media accounts of Sudanese living abroad as authorities had severed domestic and international phone…