Tuchel says Chelsea title talk ‘stupid’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk of Chelsea competing for the Premier League title as “stupid”, given how badly his squad have been hit by Covid-19 and injuries.

Chelsea were left eight points behind leaders Manchester City after Danny Welbeck’s injury-time header saw Brighton grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead.

The result left second-placed Chelsea a point ahead of Liverpool, although the Merseysiders do have a game in hand.

Chelsea’s disappointment in dropping two points against Brighton was compounded by injuries to Reece James (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (back), the pair joining a list of absentees that includes seven players out due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

Chelsea manager Tuchel, whose side have now drawn four of their last five home league matches, was blunt when asked if the club could still challenge for the title this season.

“How should we be in it?,” he replied. “We have seven Covid…