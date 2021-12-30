U.S. Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian Civic Organizations, expands U.S.-Nigeria bilateral ties in 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Inauguration of high school STEM Clubs in Enugu by STEMi Makers Africa through the support of the U.S. Consulate. L to R: U.S. Exchange Alumna and Program Partner for Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), Inya Lawal; U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard; and Nollywood Actress and AWE mentor Joke Silva during the 2021 AWE graduation ceremony in Ile Ife, Osun State. Members of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) during a clean up campaign event organized to commemorate World Environment Day in Lagos.

The United States is a steadfast partner of Nigeria, working together to improve health, security, economic growth, human rights, democracy, and education throughout the country.

From January 2021, the United States Consulate General in Lagos awarded $1.02m to civic organizations to implement projects across the 17 states in southern Nigeria.

