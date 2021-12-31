CFDs: A better way to trade? | The Guardian Nigeria News

CFDs or Contract For Differences is a widely accepted trading format amongst many traders. When investors place a trade on a CFD instrument, they enter a contract with their broker that allows them to sell it later. This form of trading benefits the trader as they can trade the markets both ways, i.e., long and short.

The trader does not own the CFD asset but gets the profit or loss based on price movement. For example, an investor who places a short on Microsoft CFDs at 111 with 1000 shares will not own the shares. If the stock moves downward, they will gain some cash and vice versa.

CFD Trading: Some Important Features

Nigerian traders should know some important features of CFD trading to help them get an advantage in the financial industry. Our article will list all the vital benefits and demerits of CFDs to make your trading better and profitable.

Financial Instruments

CFD trading supports tons of financial instruments, including stocks, futures, forex, indices, metals, etc. Your…