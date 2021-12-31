Dolly Parton Advocates For Safety Precautions During COVID-19 Pandemic | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 31 December 2021 |

2:48 pm Iconic singer, Dolly Parton has said that it won’t ‘kill anybody to wear their mask’ as she supports safety policies during the COVID-19 pandemic affirming that “it won’t ‘kill anybody to wear their mask.” The 75-year-old music legend has been vocal in her advocacy for mask-wearing, social distancing, and vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To…

Iconic singer, Dolly Parton has said that it won’t ‘kill anybody to wear their mask’ as she supports safety policies during the COVID-19 pandemic affirming that “it won’t ‘kill anybody to wear their mask.”

The 75-year-old music legend has been vocal in her advocacy for mask-wearing, social distancing, and vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To…