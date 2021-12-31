New ‘sex for good marks’ allegations cause uproar in Morocco — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Allegations of a teacher trading good grades for sexual favours at a Moroccan institution have prompted calls for other victims to break their silence after a similar case caused outrage.

An instructor at a business school in the city of Oujda allegedly demanded sexual favours from a female student in exchange for favourable marks, local media reported.

An official from the education ministry told AFP on Friday that the teacher had been suspended pending his appearance before a disciplinary board.

The ministry has launched an investigation into similar accusations at the same institution and ordered its director to resign.

The case has sparked uproar on social media, where a coalition known as the “Outlaws” movement has launched a #MeToo-like campaign to gather testimonies from other victims.

Earlier this month, four lecturers at a university near Casablanca appeared before the court in a similar case, while a fifth was facing separate charges of indecent assault…