



An Abuja based businessman, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, has threatened a N50 billion defamation suit against on air personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa over false allegations. Makinwa had reportedly accused Aliyu of dating her and making false promises to her. According to reports, because of the alleged unfilled promises, the actress reportedly slammed a law […]

The post Businessman threatens N50b lawsuit against Toke Makinwa over false allegation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper