CAfrica mine blast injures Bangladeshi peacekeepers





Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured when their vehicle drove over a mine in Central African Republic’s troubled northwest, the UN mission said Saturday. Two were seriously hurt in Friday’s incident in Bohong in Ouham-Pende province more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the capital Bangui, the MINUSCA mission said. The peacekeeping mission said it “strongly […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper