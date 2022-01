A lineup of Nigeria’s finest comedians is shutting down Benin city with the I Go Save Unsusal on January 2, 2022. As one of the biggest first shows in the year 2022, I Go Save said it is always refreshing to start the year with lots of laughter. According to the comedian born Otaghware Otas […]

The post I Go Save, I Go Die, Buchi, Gordons, others to shut down Benin on Sunday appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper