Pope Francis urged the world to “roll up our sleeves” for peace in a New Year’s message Saturday, telling the faithful to keep positive while working to build a better society. Marking the 55th World Day of Peace, the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics devoted his Angelus address to encouraging a stop to […]

The post Pope urges working for peace in New Year's message appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper