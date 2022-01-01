Sanwo-Olu signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 Trn into law — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N1.758trn into law.

Tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation’, Sanwo-Olu said about N591 billion would be spent on recurrent expenditure, while N1.166 trillion would be expended on capital expenditure.

According to him, capital expenditure represents 66 per cent of the budget while recurrent expenditure takes 34 per cent of the budget estimate.

The governor said he was optimistic that the state would experience a stronger 2022. He also said he was excited about what 2022 could do for his administration in terms of project execution and the benefits that would accrue to the citizens.

He said the 2022 budget would help to further deepen his administration’s THEMES agenda.

The Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishawu, noted that the governor has a strong and hard-working team of commissioners and special advisers as they did not only do well in defending the…