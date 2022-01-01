





Sri Lanka’s food prices rose by a record 22.1 percent in December, official figures showed Saturday, as the country struggles to finance urgent imports to tackle an acute shortage of essentials. The census and statistics department said food inflation hit an all-time high last month on a year-on-year basis since the Colombo Consumer Price Index […]

The post Sri Lanka food prices hit record highs as shortages bite appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper