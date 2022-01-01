Taiwan leader urges China to curb 'military adventurism'







Taiwan’s president on Saturday urged China to curb its “military adventurism”, with tensions between the two sides at their highest level in years. Beijing has ramped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects the stance that the island is Chinese territory. Chinese warplanes have made […]

