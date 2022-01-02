Joe Gatto Announces Exit From ‘Impratical Jokers’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
02 January 2022 |
4:42 pm
Popular comedian Joe Gatto has announced his exit from comedy series Impractical Jokers. The 45-year old comedian announced in a lengthy Instagram post that he will be leaving the popular truTV hidden camera television series after a decade “due to some issues in my personal life.” “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I…
Popular comedian Joe Gatto has announced his exit from comedy series Impractical Jokers.
The 45-year old comedian announced in a lengthy Instagram post that he will be leaving the popular truTV hidden camera television series after a decade “due to some issues in my personal life.”
“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual…
Source: Guardian Newspaper