New Zealand Journalist; Oriini Kaipara Makes Primetime Tv With Māori Tattoo | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
10


By Chinelo Eze

02 January 2022   |  
4:58 pm

Oriini Kaipara, a New Zealand journalist, has made history  by becoming the first person with a visible facial tattoo to host primetime news on national television.  The journalist made headlines worldwide after hosting her first 6 p.m. bulletin for Newshub on the TV channel Three, with traditional facial markings. She was praised for her representation…

Oriini Kaipara | People

Oriini Kaipara, a New Zealand journalist, has made history  by becoming the first person with a visible facial tattoo to host primetime news on national television.

 The journalist made headlines worldwide after hosting her first 6 p.m. bulletin for Newshub on the TV channel Three, with traditional facial markings.

She was praised for…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR