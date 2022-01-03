Afrosoulfusion Singer, SR Greene’s “My Pain” Goes No. 1 on iTunes Nigeria Chart | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Akinwale Akinyoade 03 January 2022 |

10:11 am Emerging Nigerian Act, SR Greene took the Nigerian music scene by storm after topping the Nigeria iTunes Chart only two weeks after the official release of his song; “My Pain.” Greene Osi .I. Oyofo professionally known as SR Greene is an Afrosoulfusion maestro who hails from Edo state, Southern Region of Nigeria, West Africa. SR Greene is proving to be a highly sought-after artist right…

