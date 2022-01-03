Former presidential candidate Bashir Tofa is dead





Former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa is dead. A family source, who confirmed the death, said Tofa passed in the early hours of Monday at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano after a brief illness. Tofa died 29 years after contesting and losing a presidential election against late […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper