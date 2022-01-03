Two killed in floods in Iran’s south: official | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said on Monday.

“Two people from this province were trapped by water and lost their lives”, Mehdi Khoobyar, deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent in Fars, told the Young Journalists Club, a news agency affiliated with state television.

One of the victims died in the city of Darab, he added, without giving details on the second.

Relief teams “who were already on full alert, were dispatched to the flood-affected areas” in at least five cities in the province, he said.

The Red Crescent had “provided relief aid or rescued” hundreds of people, Khoobyar was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Meteorological authorities had warned Sunday of heavy rain and floods in southern provinces including Kerman and Hormozgan, local media reported.

Heavy rains caused damage to agricultural lands and blocked roads in Hormozgan province, and damaged some…