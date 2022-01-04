45 cruise passengers with Covid disembark in Italy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some 45 cruise ship passengers disembarked in the Italian port of Genoa on Monday after contracting coronavirus, while others who tested positive remained aboard to be let off later, the operator said.

Media reports had suggested anywhere between 120 and 150 people were infected onboard MSC Grandiosa, which arrived in Genoa on Monday morning from the French port of Marseille.

MSC denied “incorrect” media reports, but would not say how many cases had been picked up during routine testing.

“Today we are disembarking 45 positive cases in Genoa,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman later told AFP that an unspecified number of other passengers who tested positive were still onboard and would be let off at future stops.

The company said most were asymptomatic and they and their close contacts were immediately isolated in cabins with balconies and provided with medical attention.

Port authorities in Genoa confirmed to AFP an unspecified number of passengers had been…