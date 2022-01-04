Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday he is still waiting to hold talks with club chiefs over their plans for the January transfer window.

Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how to bolster his squad during the current window, which opened on Saturday.

Conte took charge of the north London club in November following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United, and said then that he wanted time to evaluate his players

“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” Conte said ahead of his return across London to former club Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

“This is only my expectation and then the club knows after I speak to the club, they will make the decisions they want to make.”

In his brief spell in charge, the 52-year-old Italian has yet to lose a Premier League match, guiding Spurs to…