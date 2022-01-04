doctors — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine.

“President Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s intestinal subocclusion has been eliminated, with no need for surgery,” the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement.

“The patient is making satisfactory progress in both clinical evaluations and laboratory exams, and will begin a liquid diet today.”

There is no date set for his release, it added.

Bolsonaro, 66, developed abdominal pain during a New Year’s beach vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina and was rushed to the hospital early Monday on the presidential jet.

It is the latest in a series of health problems since he was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign that brought him to power.

Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from…