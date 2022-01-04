IPOB bans Nigerian anthem in South East schools, use of cows — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the singing of Nigeria’s national anthem in schools and the use of Fulani cows during festive seasons in the South East region.

Its Head, Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, who made the announcement in Enugu, yesterday, urged IPOB members to prepare for a global protest with a focus on the British, Nigerian Embassy, Kenyan Embassy and the United Nations.

He said IPOB would campaign for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, adding that the leadership of the group would pursue some of the programmes and actions vigorously in 2022.

Edoziem stressed that the group would sustain a worldwide campaign for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (A Prisoner of Conscience).

“The campaign will be called the Prisoner Of Conscience Campaign. In furtherance of the campaign, all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra are urged to change their profile pictures on social media with the official…