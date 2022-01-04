Legal hurdle clouds Olubadan succession — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Lekan Balogun not qualified to be Olubadan, ex- Oyo AG writes

• Ladoja absent as Ibadan chiefs hold meeting at Balogun’s house

• Elevation of high chiefs to Obas doesn’t alter Ibadan succession process, says Olubadan-in-Council

Twenty-four hours after the passage of Oba Saliu Adetunji, some Ibadan chiefs, yesterday, held a meeting at the home of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Balogun, who is expected to become the new Olubadan.

The chiefs, who met at the Ali Iwo home of High Chief Balogun, yesterday afternoon, included the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Abdulateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; Asia Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, among others.

It was gathered that the chiefs met over the next line of action following the demise of Oba Adetunji on Sunday. The late Olubadan was buried on Sunday at the Popoyemoja palace.

It was gathered that the Osi Olubadan,…