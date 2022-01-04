Shaw questions Man United’s commitment after Wolves defeat — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accused his side of lacking enough aggression, intensity and motivation after a meek 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday.

A fourth league defeat in 10 games at Old Trafford this season leaves United still languishing in seventh, four points adrift of the top four.

United was expected to mount a title challenge this season after adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to a squad that finished second to Manchester City last season.

But the Red Devils are 22 points behind City at the top of the table and closer to rock bottom Norwich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid for a dreadful run of results when he was sacked as manager in November.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick had picked up 10 points from his first four games in charge despite indifferent performances and they were finally made to pay as Joao Moutinho’s strike eight minutes from time secured Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford since 1980.

“We look our squad, our team, the…