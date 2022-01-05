Barely one year to go, Buhari appoints economic adviser | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Zaka: Appointment is vote of no confidence on NEC

• Salami’s economic thoughts at variance with President’s philosophy, says Adonri

With less than sixteen months to the end of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Doyin Salami to serve as his first Chief Economic Adviser.



The administration has witnessed two recessions in less than seven years of its reign with the country taking a bottom position in key economic indices – unemployment and inflation among many others.



The administration has also been consistently knocked for its lacklustre management of the economy and dreary outputs of its policies, though the administration has consistently claimed to have inherited a “dying” economy.



However, all along, the office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President had remained unoccupied. But two years ago, Salami, 59, a frontline economic scholar, was picked to head a hurriedly-inaugurated Presidential Economic Advisory Council…