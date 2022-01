President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday said he will not interfere in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, thereby limiting the possibility of a political solution in the case. “I wouldn’t dare interfere with the judiciary,” Buhari said about the trial during a recorded interview aired on Channels TV on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper