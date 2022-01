The Nigerian Government has finally designated bandits as terrorists after a court gave the order. The Guardian learned that a government gazette announcing the declaration was signed on November 29, 2021, days after the court order. “A notice is hereby given that the order of the federal high court Abuja, in suit number FHC/ABJ/C’S/1370/2021 dated […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper