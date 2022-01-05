Ivory Coast factfile — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Factfile for the Ivory Coast, who play Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and Algeria in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from January 12:

Popular name: Elephants

Rankings: 10 Africa, 56 world

Captain: Serge Aurier

Coach: Patrice Beaumelle (FRA)

Qualifying results: Niger 1-0 3-0, Ethiopia 3-1 1-2, Madagascar 2-1 1-1

Scorers: 3 – Franck Kessie, 2 – Serge Aurier, 1 – Willy Boly, Gervinho, Max Gradel, Sebastien Haller, Wilfried Kanon, Jean Kouassi

Previous appearances: 23

Best placings: Champions 1992, 2015

Squad

Goalkeepers: Abdoul Karim Cisse (ASEC Mimosas), Ira Eliezer Tape (San Pedro), Sylvain Gbohouo (Wolkite Ketema/ETH), Badra Ali Sangare (JDR Stars/RSA)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Villarreal/ESP), Eric Bailly (Manchester Utd/ENG), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Simon Deli (Adana Demirspor/TUR), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids/EGY), Ghislain Konan (Reims/FRA), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Jeremie Boga, Hamed Traore (both…