Magodo: Southwest govs slam Malami, advise Sanwo-Olu to deploy Amotekun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governors of Nigeria’s southwest states have condemned the alleged role of the attorney-general Abubakar Malami in deploying security operatives to evict residents of Magodo Estate in Lagos State.

The governors said it was ‘disgraceful’ for a security agent to disregard Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited the scene to broker a truce in the ongoing issue.

Consequently, Southwest governors have advised Sanwo-Olu to Amotekun, a security outfit launched by states in the Southwest, “to protect the lives and property of the people.”

Sanwo-Olu visited Magodo on Tuesday and ordered an Assistant Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyewole and other officers to vacate the place.

The officer, who claimed to be acting on the orders of Malami and the inspector general of police, however, disregarded the Lagos State governor’s order.

Rotimi Akeredolu, chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum in a statement said “the utter disrespect and response of the officer to…