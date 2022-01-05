Nigeria police rescue nearly 100 kidnap victims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian security forces have rescued nearly 100 kidnap victims held in forest hideouts in the country’s northwest after they were kidnapped at least two months ago by criminal gangs, police said on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s police and army have been cracking down in recent months on heavily-armed groups known locally as bandits who target villages and communities mostly in central and northwestern states for looting raids and mass abductions for ransom.

In one operation on Monday, police rescued 68 victims held in camps in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State with the help of former bandits turned informants, the Zamfara police said in a statement.

Those victims, including men, women and children, had been held for more than three months, it said.

In a separate operation, police freed another 29 victims from the Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe area of Zamfara, where they were held for 60 days.

“All the rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint…