Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thirteen people, including seven children, died when a fire tore through a converted three-story house in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze, which occurred in the popular museum district of Fairmount, was one of the deadliest in recent memory in America’s sixth-most populous metropolis.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters.

Philadelphia Fire Department deputy commissioner Craig Murphy said the fire was the worst he had seen in 35 years on the job.

He told reporters that the toll was “dynamic because there is still an ongoing recovery effort inside,” adding that two additional people were rushed to hospital.

Eight people managed to escape from the burning house, Murphy said.

He added it was too early to say what caused the blaze but that his department was investigating.

“It’s not necessarily considered…