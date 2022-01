Few days after members of Sagbama community in Bayelsa State foiled an attempt by two teenagers to kill a 13-year-old for ritual, the community was thrown into mourning after a 20-year-old barber stabbed an Okada rider to death during a fight.

The post Barber Stabs Okada Rider To Death In Bayelsa Community appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper