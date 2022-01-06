Covid forces postponement of Liverpool-Arsenal League Cup semi — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final first-leg match against Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed due to a “severe outbreak” of coronavirus cases at the Anfield club.

Liverpool asked on Tuesday for the match to be rearranged and since then there have been more positive tests, forcing the closure of their training ground.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and three players — Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino — were already isolating before the latest wave of infections, which includes a positive test for assistant boss Pep Lijnders.

The English Football League said it had accepted Liverpool’s request for a postponement.

“The first leg of the Carabao (League) Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday 6 January 2022 has been postponed following a formal request by Liverpool due to a severe outbreak of Covid infections amongst their management and playing staff,” the EFL said in a statement.

Liverpool said the rise in cases had…