





Election rallies were cancelled in India’s heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month’s poll in Uttar Pradesh — the country’s most populous state with over 200 million people […]

The post Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper