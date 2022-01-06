FG blames insecurity, low earnings for higher borrowings | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Defence consumes 22% of 2021 budget

*Restates removal of subsidies on petrol, electricity

*Imposes N10/litre excise duty on carbonated drinks

A gloomy picture of how insecurity, low earnings, and inability to meet the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) quota for oil production drove excessive borrowing by the Federal Government was painted by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, yesterday.

The minister, who unfolded these disturbing scenarios at the public presentation of the 2022 FG budget proposal – breakdown and highlights in Abuja yesterday, however, insisted that Nigeria’s debt service/revenue ratio, which stands at 76 per cent as at November 2021, though higher than that of some African top economies proves that the challenge that confronts Nigeria is not that of debt sustainability but that of revenue.

Consumers of carbonated drinks are also expected to pay more as the Federal Government is set to introduce new…