Go for AFCON title, FG tells Super Eagles | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Team departs for Cameroun

The Federal Government has charged the Super Eagles to strike gold in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in Cameroun on Sunday.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, made the declaration on Tuesday night at the sent forth for the team held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Dare in an address read by Clem Agba, Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning said: “Three times we have been champions of Africa by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), that was in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and many other times we have ended as losing finalists and bronze medalists. This time around, we want you to strike gold in Cameroun on February 6, 2022, when the tournament’s final match will be played.

“We have followed your preparations for this tournament, and have seen the challenges that you have faced with the late release from your clubs, the COVID-19 protocols, injuries and other factors. We urge you not to be…