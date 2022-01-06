Guardiola tests positive amid Man City Covid outbreak but FA Cup — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid-19 among a major outbreak at the Premier League leaders affecting 21 players and staff, while Burnley manager Sean Dyche has also been sidelined by the virus.

However, all 32 FA Cup third-round ties set for this weekend, including City’s trip to League Two Swindon on Friday, are still set to go ahead.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble,” City said in a statement.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.”

Another of Guardiola’s assistants, Rodolfo Borrell, is set to take charge of the English champions.

“He has got the virus but fortunately he doesn’t have a lot of symptoms,” Borrell said of Guardiola’s health on…