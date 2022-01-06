Key points from Biden speech on Capitol insurrection | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the riot on the US Capitol Thursday with a hard-hitting speech squarely blaming Donald Trump for the mayhem and arguing that US democracy is in jeopardy.

Here are key points from the address:

– Trump’s ‘web of lies’ –

Biden assailed Trump as a self-centred liar who simply could not accept defeat in the 2020 election and placed his own interests above those of the nation.