Meghan Markle To Receive £1 In Damages Following Privacy Case — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will receive £1 in damages from Associated Newspapers after winning her privacy case against the newspaper publishers.

The Mail on Sunday was found to have invaded Markle’s privacy, and the nominal sum was set in court documents formally confirming the paper’s defeat.

In 2018, Mail on Sunday had published a letter written from the duchess to her father, Thomas Markle.

The publishers will also pay an unspecified sum for a separate case of infringing her copyright.

After indicating a further appeal to the Supreme court, Associated Newspapers has finally accepted defeat in the long-running case.

In February, a High Court had ruled against the newspaper group on the issue of privacy and copyright. The court had ruled that the issues in the case were clear cut and needed no full hearing.

After being refused permission to appeal against the decision, Associated Newspapers went to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to get the original ruling…