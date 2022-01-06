Nadal says Djokovic knew the risks: ‘He made his own decisions’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rafael Nadal had little sympathy for long-time rival Novak Djokovic, saying on Thursday that he must face the consequences for not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The world number one was stopped by border officials on arrival to Australia late Wednesday and his visa was cancelled for failing to meet strict pandemic entry requirements.

The vaccine-sceptic Djokovic faces deportation but has launched a court challenge to stay in the country and play at this month’s Australian Open, where he and Nadal would both be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal contracted Covid last month and said he was a big believer in getting vaccinated to stem a pandemic in which “a lot of people had been dying”.

“I went through the Covid, I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don’t have any problem playing here. That’s the only clear thing,” the Spaniard said in Melbourne after winning his first singles match on the ATP Tour since August.

“The only for me clear…