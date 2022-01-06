Serbian president denounces ‘political witch hunt’ of Djokovic | The Guardian Nigeria News

Novak Djokovic is a victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ claimed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday after Australian authorities said he failed to meet stringent pandemic entry requirements.

The 34-year-old world number one’s lawyers are appealing the decision which if it fails would see him deported from Australia.

The vaccine-sceptic Djokovic was detained on arrival at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport having failed to “provide appropriate evidence” of double vaccination or a medical exemption.

Djokovic had jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday having been granted a medical exemption by the Australian Open organisers.

He was hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and claim an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Vucic, though, claimed Djokovic was being hounded as other tennis players had been permitted to enter Australia with medical exemptions.

“What is not fair-play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody…