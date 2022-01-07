10 years after ‘Occupy Nigeria’, Buhari battles fuel subsidy — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG plans subsidy for transport workers, Osinbajo to meet NLC on palliatives, says Finance Minister

• Expensive lifestyle of govt doesn’t support subsidy removal

• Afenifere, UPU, YCE, ACF, others decry planned removal, say it’s a move to ‘kill’ masses

Pundits and economists alike are waiting to see on which side the argument to remove subsidy will prevail 10 years after protests against petrol subsidy removal empowered the present ruling party, which then was leading the opposition against the Jonathan administration.



Despite fears of repercussions, some economists and stakeholders agree that removal of the subsidy is a necessary step towards long-needed reform since the country has failed to make refineries work.

Already, state governors are feeling the heat in the monthly allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), while continued borrowings to service the government’s expenditure mount pressure on earnings.



On the other…