Don’t rush installation of new Olubadan, Lawyer advises Makinde | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ibadan-based lawyer, Chief Michael Lana, has advised Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, not to rush the installation of a new Olubadan of Ibadanland in view of the existence of a suit involving Sen. Lekan Balogun, next in line to the stool and the state government.

Lana, in a letter addressed to the governor; Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General and the state Ministry of Justice, on Monday in Ibadan, advised Makinde to tread softly following the pending suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 93-year-old Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Sunday morning during an illness.

NAN reports that Oba Adetunji ascended the throne of his forefathers on March 4, 2016.

Lana said that Balogun, expected to be the new Olubadan, went to court to upturn the consent judgment that set aside the gazettes which recognised High Chiefs and Baales as Obas in…