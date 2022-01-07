Eagles will cage Egypt’s Salah — Okocha — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Players hit Garoua, train at Stade Roumdé Adjia

• Tyrone Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins yet to arrive

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has said that the team to Cameroon 2022 AFCON have enough talents to cage Pharaohs of Egypt in Tuesday’s Group opening match in Garoua.

In particular, Okocha, a member of the Technical Support Group recently put in place by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to help the team’s campaign in Cameroon, said the Eagles have what it takes to stop Liverpool top striker, Mohammed Salah from causing havoc in Tuesday’s match.

“Salah is one of the biggest stars that will be on parade in Cameroon,” Okocha told The Guardian in a chat in Lagos. “But also remember that the Super Eagles is loaded with top stars. We have players who can cage Salah, even, if it means deploying two players to mark him out. The first match matters a lot for Nigeria, and I know that coach Austin Eguavoean will want to put smiles on the faces of…