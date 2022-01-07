Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has downplayed reports of dressing room discontent at Old Trafford, saying unrest is inevitable with a deep squad.

The German has suggested the squad he inherited is too big, with many players unhappy at their lack of playing time.

United suffered a demoralising 1-0 home defeat to Wolves on Monday that could prove costly in their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday that as many as 17 players wanted to leave the club, who are 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

“If you have that many players and 10 outfield players can play and three being substituted, then of course you have quite a number of players — in our case 12, 13, 14 players who don’t even play, or not even being in the squad,” said Rangnick on Friday.

“Then those players are not happy about that situation. It’s obvious, it’s clear.

“In total, we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every…