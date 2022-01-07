Shock in Kazakhstan after sleepy nation erupts into violence — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burnt-out cars littering the streets, government buildings in ruins, bullet casings on the ground — residents of Kazakhstan’s largest city were in shock Thursday after their sleepy nation suddenly erupted into violence.

With dozens dead after protests over hikes in fuel prices escalated into full-blown fighting, the people of Almaty were struggling to come to terms with the Central Asian country’s worst crisis in years.

Protesters had stormed and set alight government buildings including the mayor’s office and a presidential residence, which was gutted and still smouldering when AFP correspondents entered on Thursday.

Saule, a 58-year-old construction worker who took part in the protests, said she was stunned when security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

“We saw the deaths,” she said. “Straight away about 10 were killed.”

Overnight, social media was inundated with videos of machinegun fire and people screaming in fear as authorities launched what they called…