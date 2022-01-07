South African graft whistleblower ‘in danger’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

A South African whistleblower who alleged high-level graft said Friday he was “in danger” after fleeing the country and following publication of a report into alleged state corruption under ex-president Jacob Zuma.

Athol Williams testified before a commission of enquiry and called into question the role of 39 people or companies in establishing direct links with the then-president.

Following his testimony he asked in vain to be afforded state protection and left the country.

“If anything my danger increased now. I’m in danger and I don’t know where it will come from,” Williams said during an online press conference from an undisclosed location.

“There’s a conscious effort to leave me and other whistleblowers exposed,” he said, adding someone had warned him there was a “coordinated effort” to silence him.

Williams was speaking after lead investigator, judge Raymond Zondo, handed the first part of his anti-graft commission’s probe into alleged corruption…