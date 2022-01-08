Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City shrugged off the absence of manager Pep Guardiola and seven first-team players due to coronavirus to ease past League Two Swindon 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the English champions with Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lilo among 14 backroom staff affected by a major outbreak.

City were still able to name a strong starting line-up featuring just four changes from their 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend with England international Kyle Walker and captain for the night Ilkay Gundogan among those coming into the side.

Seventy-one places separate the sides in the English football pyramid and the visitors’ class quickly showed.

Cole Palmer was one of the few youngsters handed a chance by City’s absences and laid the opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva with a sublime turn and cross on 14 minutes.

Swindon were architects of their own downfall for the second as Gabriel Jesus caught the home side trying to play…